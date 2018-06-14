Riff Raff Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Riff Raff has shared a video denying multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

The Houston rapper’s tour of Australia and New Zealand was cancelled two weeks ago after a Melbourne woman named Eliza Stafford posted a statement to Facebook accusing him of drugging and raping her in 2013, when she was 19. Later that week a second woman, Kelsey Doucette of Wisconsin, shared a story about Riff Raff allegedly trying to coerce her into sex on his tour bus at the Milwaukee Warped Tour stop in 2015, when she was 17.

Riff Raff’s response to the allegations is a video posted on Instagram. Seated beside an entertainment lawyer and film director Sarah B. Downey, Riff Raff states, “Never once have I forced a girl to have sex. Never once have I forced a girl to do any type of drugs.” The caption indicates that the footage is from a film called “Trial By Media,” which Riff Raff says is “ABOUT HOW FALSE ALLEGATiONS ARE THE NEW EASY WAVE FOR PEOPLE TO LiE AND QUiCKLY GET THEiR NAME iN THE MEDiA BY USiNG BLOOD THiRSTY COPY & PASTE LAZY JOURNALiST AT THE EXPENSE OF ACTUAL ARTiSTS, ATHLETES & HiGH PROFiLE EASY TARGET PARTY MOGULS.”

RiFF RAFF SELECTED TO STAR AS LEAD ROLE iN NEW MOTiON PiCTURE FiLM “TRiAL BY MEDiA” ABOUT HOW FALSE ALLEGATiONS ARE THE NEW EASY WAVE FOR PEOPLE TO LiE AND QUiCKLY GET THEiR NAME iN THE MEDiA BY USiNG BLOOD THiRSTY COPY & PASTE LAZY JOURNALiST AT THE EXPENSE OF ACTUAL ARTiSTS, ATHLETES & HiGH PROFiLE EASY TARGET PARTY MOGULS. DONT EVER BE AFRAiD TO STAND UP FOR YOURSELF AGAiNST LiES. FULL 13 MiNUTE iNTERViEW WiTH MULTi-MiLLiON DOLLAR MOViE DiRECTOR & ENTERTAiNMENT LAWYER COMiNG SOON WORLD WiDE !!!

