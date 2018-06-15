Empath – “Polyfoam” Video

A few months ago, the Philadelphia noise crew Empath released an excellent new tape, Liberating Guilt And Fear, and they’re following that up with a new 7″ next month. It’s called Environments and the project was inspired by a set of field recordings from the ’60s and ’70s. There are two sides to the record, one representing wind and the other water. They’re sharing the wind side of it today, which consists of a song called “Polyfoam” that, by its end, deteriorates into an unsettling blanket of nature sounds, much like their last release ended on an extended noisy squall.

The first half of the track is a fuzzy glycerine rush, though, with chiming keys and warm harmonies. “I know I don’t always make perfect sense/ What I say I don’t want is what I really expect,” Catherine Elicson sings. And later: “I know that half the things I feel are a lie/ So I got rid of meaning then I ate my mind.” That sense of total dissipation is something worth getting lost in, and Empath evoke that well.

“Polyfoam” comes attached to a music video. Watch and listen below.

The Environments 7″ is out 7/23 via Get Better Records. Pre-order it here.