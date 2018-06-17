Steve Albini, the poker-playing polymath and iconic producer, won the first-prize gold bracelet and $105,629 at the 2018 World Series Of Poker Seven Card Stud event after returning from a European tour with his band Shellac . What can’t he do?

Albini wears a Cocaine Piss shirt and holds the prized bracelet in a photo from the event. He beat out two-time bracelet winner Frankie O’Dell and six-time bracelet winners Chris Ferguson and Jeffrey Lisandro. Looks like all those years of practice and poker forums paid off.

“I also owe an enormous debt of gratitude to my wife, Heather. There was a lot of complicated stuff going on at home and she was gracious enough to say it would be okay if I came out here for this. I really appreciate her indulging me in my… hobby,” Albini told WSOP reporters. Steve Albini has some very lucrative “hobbies.”

Event #31 winner @electricalWSOP pockets $105,629 and a bracelet soon after returning from a European tour with his band, Shellac of North America. https://t.co/TfLv3OvLkh pic.twitter.com/fVCzPiyojN — WSOP (@WSOP) June 17, 2018

Watch an interview with Albini from 2014’s WSOP.