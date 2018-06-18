Will Ferrell Writing And Starring In Netflix Comedy Based On Eurovision Song Contest

Will Ferrell will star in a new comedy for Netflix about the Eurovision Song Contest. The film, called Eurovision, will be co-written by Ferrell and Andrew Steele, as Deadline reports.

It will be based on the very popular international songwriting contest that made stars out of ABBA and Celine Dion. It takes place every year, and 2018’s edition — which took place last month — was estimated to draw a worldwide audience of 186 million people.

The most recent winner of the Eurovision Song Contest was Israeli singer Netta, who won with her song “Toy.”