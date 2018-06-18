Kurt Vile’s Brother “Jelloman” Gets A Documentary

Kurt Vile’s brother Paul is known around Philadelphia as “Jelloman,” an urban legend-sounding name coined in conjunction with his habit of making Jell-O shots and giving and selling them to bands and concert attendees. He also makes Jell-O artwork and merchandise and is a regular caller on The Best Show.

And, as Pitchfork points out, he’s going to be the subject of a new documentary, Jelloman, if u will, which just launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise money to complete the film. Director Colin Kerrigan says about 75% of it is shot already.

There’s a trailer for the campaign, which features appearances from Kurt Vile, Angel Olsen, and Adam Granduciel. Watch it below and find out more information here.