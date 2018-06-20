T-Rextasy – “Girl, Friend” Video

In 2016, T-Rextasy released their excellent debut album, Jurassic Punk, which was full of fiery punk songs that were bitingly political and also really, really catchy. Since then, they’ve been on tour and going to school in between and releasing a couple songs as part of compilations.
Today, they’re back with their first official single since their debut, “Girl, Friend,” a song about all of the different relationship permutations that can coexist between its title’s two simple words. In characteristic T-Rextasy fashion, they tackle that grey area with a teetering and sunny melody filled out with Lyris Faron’s distinctive voice and call-and-responses from the rest of the group.
The new song comes attached to a video, too, which features the band hanging out in their Pool-o’-Luv, situated in Washington Heights’ Inspiration Point. The video, which was co-directed by Annie Fidoten and Emily Cohn, and as the band’s Fidoten explains, is “centered around the forlorn cupids of T-Rextasy, who have decided to set up a match-making scheme to facilitate queer summer love, but end up more and more devastated as everyone finds a match except themselves.”
Watch and listen below.
TOUR DATES:
07/26 Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Park Brewery
07/27 Cambridge, MA @ The Lilypad
07/28 Burlington, VT @ Sidebar
07/29 Montreal, QC @ Casa De Popolo
07/30 Hamilton, ON @ The Casbah
07/31 Toronto, ON @ Baby G
08/01 Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s
08/02 Chicago, IL @ Grandmaster Warehouse
08/03 St Louis, MO @ Foam
08/04 Lawrence, KS @ Replay Lounge
08/06 Denver, CO @ Your Mom’s House
08/07 Fort Collins, CO @ Surf 7
08/08 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Underground
08/09 Boise, ID @ Funky Taco
08/11 Seattle, WA @ Black Lodge
08/12 Vancouver, BC @ Stylus Records
08/13 Portland, OR @ TBD
08/15 Reno, NV @ The Holland Project
08/16 San Francisco, CA @ TBD
08/18 Los Angeles, CA @ The Smell
08/19 Phoenix, AZ @ The Lunchbox
08/21 Austin, TX @ Cheer Up Charlie’s
08/22 Dallas, TX @ Transit Bicycle Co.
08/23 Little Rock, AK @ Stickyz
08/24 Nashville, TN @ Two Boots
08/25 Atlanta, GA @ Drunken Unicorn
08/27 Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter
08/28 Washington, DC @ TBD
08/29 Philadelphia, PA @ Everybody Hits
08/30 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (Zone One)
“Girl, Friend” is out now via Danger Collective.