T-Rextasy – “Girl, Friend” Video

In 2016, T-Rextasy released their excellent debut album, Jurassic Punk, which was full of fiery punk songs that were bitingly political and also really, really catchy. Since then, they’ve been on tour and going to school in between and releasing a couple songs as part of compilations.

Today, they’re back with their first official single since their debut, “Girl, Friend,” a song about all of the different relationship permutations that can coexist between its title’s two simple words. In characteristic T-Rextasy fashion, they tackle that grey area with a teetering and sunny melody filled out with Lyris Faron’s distinctive voice and call-and-responses from the rest of the group.

The new song comes attached to a video, too, which features the band hanging out in their Pool-o’-Luv, situated in Washington Heights’ Inspiration Point. The video, which was co-directed by Annie Fidoten and Emily Cohn, and as the band’s Fidoten explains, is “centered around the forlorn cupids of T-Rextasy, who have decided to set up a match-making scheme to facilitate queer summer love, but end up more and more devastated as everyone finds a match except themselves.”

Watch and listen below.

TOUR DATES:

07/26 Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Park Brewery

07/27 Cambridge, MA @ The Lilypad

07/28 Burlington, VT @ Sidebar

07/29 Montreal, QC @ Casa De Popolo

07/30 Hamilton, ON @ The Casbah

07/31 Toronto, ON @ Baby G

08/01 Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s

08/02 Chicago, IL @ Grandmaster Warehouse

08/03 St Louis, MO @ Foam

08/04 Lawrence, KS @ Replay Lounge

08/06 Denver, CO @ Your Mom’s House

08/07 Fort Collins, CO @ Surf 7

08/08 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Underground

08/09 Boise, ID @ Funky Taco

08/11 Seattle, WA @ Black Lodge

08/12 Vancouver, BC @ Stylus Records

08/13 Portland, OR @ TBD

08/15 Reno, NV @ The Holland Project

08/16 San Francisco, CA @ TBD

08/18 Los Angeles, CA @ The Smell

08/19 Phoenix, AZ @ The Lunchbox

08/21 Austin, TX @ Cheer Up Charlie’s

08/22 Dallas, TX @ Transit Bicycle Co.

08/23 Little Rock, AK @ Stickyz

08/24 Nashville, TN @ Two Boots

08/25 Atlanta, GA @ Drunken Unicorn

08/27 Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter

08/28 Washington, DC @ TBD

08/29 Philadelphia, PA @ Everybody Hits

08/30 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (Zone One)

“Girl, Friend” is out now via Danger Collective.