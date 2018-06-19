Deep Cuts – “What Are We Celebrating?”

Houston-based singer-songwriter Chase Harris is gearing up to release a new EP called Slip Off In The Dark for his pop project Deep Cuts. Today he share its synthpop single “What Are We Celebrating?” The song sounds like it should soundtrack a sad ’80s birthday party with lyrics like “You’re not twenty anymore” and “You might’ve thought you were getting better, but here you are, what’s your excuse” echoing over a soft guitar and a jazzy chillwave beat. It’s a sparkling reminder that life is fleeting, so we might as well groove about it. Listen below.

Slip Off In The Dark is out 7/13