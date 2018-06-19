Over the past few years, Tony Molina has gone from making hardcore music to punchy, melodic fuzz-rock to acoustic Beatles-esque guitar-pop, and somehow, all of it has been good. The Bay Area veteran is returning next month with the new album Kill The Lights, and we’ve already heard one song, the beautifully Byrdsian jangle of “Nothing I Can Say.” New track “Wrong Town” finds him back in acoustic guitar singer-songwriter mode, but it’s just as beautiful, and you can hear it below.

Kill The Lights is out 7/26 on Slumberland.