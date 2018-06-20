Pusha-T – “If You Know You Know” Video

Last month, Pusha-T released his Kanye West-produced album, DAYTONA. We named it one of the Best Albums Of The Year So Far, and today its opening track and highlight “If You Know You Know” has a music video to go along with it.

It starts with Pusha T riding through the California desert, but that cruise quickly turns nightmarish as Pusha gets pulled over by the cops. They order him to get out of the car, and he complies quickly, but the cops call for backup and round up the dogs regardless, keeping their fingers on the trigger.

The clip, which was directed by Shomi Patwary, is a mix of stylized footage and dashboard camera queasiness. The final shot is of the car rolling off into the sunset without a driver.

Watch below.

Daytona is out now via G.O.O.D Music/Def Jam.