Georgia Anne Muldrow has been making jazzy hip-hop soul music in LA for more than a decade, recording for labels such as Stones Throw and her own SomeOthaShip Connect. Today she shares her first single since signing to Flying Lotus’ Brainfeeder label. It’s a smoky digital bounce called “Overload” that suggests the Muldrow x Brainfeeder pairing could be very fruitful. Check it out.