Restorations – “The Red Door”

Am I going too far if I say Restorations are restorative? Probably, but their music is seeped in this catharsis and renewal that feels fundamental to their hearty pop-punk DNA.

The Philadelphia five-piece likes amps and layers of guitars, loud clouds of thick noise that saturate every inch of available space. Their new lead single “The Red Door” off their upcoming fourth album LP5000 tumbles towards you, bursting with their usual rolling energy. It’s a satisfying anthem with a deeper, more cynical backbone.

The pains of gentrification weigh heavy, glaring through the desperately repeated lyric, “What remains? Every corner, a new name.” A red door becomes an omen of gentrification’s sweeping damage, both physical and emotional. It’s an unwelcome wash of color.

Lead singer Jon Loudon recently spoke to NPR of his own neighborhood’s transformation saying, ”Philadelphia (and perhaps your town, too?) is rapidly changing. I wonder about where people go when they can’t afford to live in these new neighborhoods anymore. The red doors on all the new buildings feels like some kind of warning sign.” Listen below.

LP5000 is out 9/28 via Tiny Engines. Pre-order it here.