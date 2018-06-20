M.I.A. Documentary MATANGI / MAYA / M.I.A. Gets Release Date

M.I.A has just announced the release date of her Steve Loveridge-directed biopic Matangi/Maya/M.I.A. in honor of today’s World Refugee Day. It’s out in the UK on 9/21 and in the US on the 9/28.

The Sundance Award-winning documentary set to come is an intimate portrait of M.I.A’s rise to fame beginning with her immigration from Sri Lanka to England the week before her eleventh birthday. Constructed from more than 20 years of M.I.A.’s own videos, it’s billed as the essential look into the rapper’s strength of vision, both in her music and activism through the evolution of her name. Paul Hicks and Dhani Harrison wrote the score.