Ariana Grande – “The Light Is Coming” (Feat. Nicki Minaj) Video

For her “No Tears Left To Cry” video, Ariana Grande worked with Dave Meyers, one of the ruling video directors of the moment. She’s teamed with Meyers again to visualize “The Light Is Coming,” her new duet with Nicki Minaj from the upcoming album Sweetener (not to be confused with last week’s Minaj/Grande duet “Bed” from Minaj’s upcoming Queen).

The Pharrell-produced track is a true oddity, built from the producer’s signature snapping, popping fizz and the sampled voice of Pennsylvania Senator Arlen Specter arguing with a constituent. (No, really.) Grande’s own vocal performance is atypical as well, steering away from her usual diva material toward understated, processed melodies and spoken parts that verge on rapping. It reminds me of something Pharrell and Gwen Stefani might have cooked up a decade ago, and I don’t mean that in a bad way.

The official “The Light Is Coming” video just went live. It leaves behind the high-concept Inception-style graphics of “No Tears Left To Cry” in favor of Minaj and Grande striking poses in a neon-lit forest at night. It premiered at Reebok.com; watch it below.

Sweetener is out 8/17 on Republic.