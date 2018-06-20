Watch A Miniaturized Janelle Monáe In The Fantastical Trailer For Welcome To Marwen

While Janelle Monáe was busy making her most recent album, Dirty Computer, she also found time to become a burgeoning film star. Monáe has had roles in Hidden Figures and Moonlight already, and her next acting gig is a role in the upcoming fantasy-drama film Welcome To Marwen, which is directed by Robert Zemeckis and stars Steve Carrell and Leslie Mann.

The movie was inspired by the 2010 documentary Marwencol, which is about the miniature World War II figurines that Mark Hogancamp made after being in a coma and emerging with brain damage that left him with severe memory loss.

Most of Hogancamp’s figurines were based on people that he knew in real life. Monáe plays a friend that he meets in physical therapy, and she gets turned into a miniature just like most of the other actors in the film. Watch a trailer for it below.

Welcome To Marwen comes out in theaters on 11/21.