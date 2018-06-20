Yo La Tengo Cover Neil Young, Guest On Song Exploder

Indie rock royalty Yo La Tengo are a dexterous cover band. If 2006’s 30-song compilation Yo La Tengo Is Murdering The Classics didn’t prove it to you, then nothing else will.

Today, along with a guest appearance on Song Exploder, the trio released their new Spotify Singles cover of Neil Young’s “Time Fades Away.” At just over six minutes, it’s packed with a lot more raucous, fuzzy feedback than Young’s 1973 original. This cover really revs. (They played it before in 2009 with just as much raw energy and distortion.)

On Song Exploder, YLT broke down “Here You Are” off of their most recent album There’s A Riot Going On. Listen to them chat about that and check out the cover of “Time Fades Away” below.