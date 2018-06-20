Paul Simon Announces Farewell Tour’s Final Show In Queens

Paul Simon announced today that he will be performing the final show of his Farewell Tour on his old stomping grounds in Queens. He will play songs spanning his seven-decade career on 9/22 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Simon’s personal proceeds will be donated to a charitable cause that has yet to be announced.

“It seems more like fate than coincidence that I should do the final show on this final tour at Flushing Meadows Corona Park,” Simon says in a statement. “I could have ridden my bike from home to the park in about 20 minutes, when I was a kid. But this is less a goodbye than a farewell. Thank you all for the ride, I had a great time.”

Tickets for “Paul Simon’s Homeward Bound – The Farewell Performance” go on sale 6/29 at 10 AM EST at axs.com.