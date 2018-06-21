Watch BadBadNotGood Cover Kanye’s “Ghost Town” At Louis Vuitton Show

Kid Cudi, Dev Hynes, Playboi Carti, and Steve Lacy all walked in Kanye West collaborator Virgil Abloh’s debut fashion show for Louis Vuitton in Paris today. And BADBADNOTGOOD, the hip-hop-indebted Toronto jazz combo, provided the soundtrack, performing “IV” and a new untitled song and covering “Ghost Town” off of Kanye’s new album Ye. Kanye himself walked onto the runway to share an emotional embrace with Abloh during their cover, and the show also included the studio version of Ye opener “I Thought About Killing You.” Watch below.