Sean Henry – “Imperfection”

New York-based singer-songwriter Sean Henry is gearing up to release his debut studio album Fink, following his 2015 demo tape It’s All About Me. The new album shows a maturation from his home recordings to a more refined soft grunge sound. “Lately, maybe, it’s like you hate me,” Henry sings in a slight falsetto over a springy riff, sounding dejected but holding out hope. “I was sitting in time till the fire died, I was waiting for you.” Listen below.

Fink is out 7/13 via Double Double Whammy. Pre-order it here.