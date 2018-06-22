Alexis Krauss fronts the power-pop band Sleigh Bells, and today she debuted a new solo track. “War Cry” was made in collaboration with Mike Elizondo and Tyler Bates, and it accompanies the release of the deluxe edition of DC’s graphic novel Dark Nights: Metal.

This isn’t the first solo track we’ve heard from Krauss. At the beginning of this year she shared a single called “Our Land,” which benefited national parks and monument protection. Proceeds from the song and related merchandise went to Utah Diné Bikéyah’s effort to protect the Bears Ears National Monument.

“War Cry” is a pounding rock song that really shows off Krauss’ dynamic voice. The percussion reminds me of AFI’s “Miss Murder.” Listen below.