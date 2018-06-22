Joe Jackson Hospitalized With Terminal Cancer

Joe Jackson has been hospitalized with terminal cancer, TMZ reports. According to family sources, the Jackson patriarch, father of Michael and Janet and one-time manager of the Jackson 5, has been battling the illness for some time and is now “at the end stages.” He’s 89.

Jackson’s family, including his wife Katherine and several of his children and grandchildren, has been flocking to his bedside at the hospital. Earlier this week, his son Jermaine Jackson broke the news that his father was on his deathbed and claimed that his handlers were preventing family members from seeing him, although the situation has reportedly been resolved.

“He’s very very frail, he doesn’t have long,” Jermaine Jackson said. “The family needs to be by his bedside — that’s our only intention in his final days.” It’s unclear how much time has left, but according to doctors, the cancer cannot be treated.