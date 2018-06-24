It’s been a collaborative summer for Justin Vernon. He’s been working with the National’s twin brothers Bryce and Aaron Dessner on a collectivist music platform called PEOPLE — he has an album in the works with Bryce — and he appeared on Swamp Dogg’s recent song “I’ll Pretend.” Last night, he joined Dead & Company and John Mayer at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, Wisconsin. They performed “Bird Song,” “Friend of the Devil,” and “Black Muddy River.” Vernon recorded a cover of the latter in 2016 for the Red Hot Organization’s charity compilation, Day Of The Dead. He also spearheaded a Grateful Dead jam at the 2016 Eaux Claires Music Festival with Bruce Hornsby, Jenny Lewis, and others. Watch last night’s performance below.

A post shared by Erika Houser (@ehouser1221) on Jun 24, 2018 at 8:16am PDT

A post shared by Erika Houser (@ehouser1221) on Jun 24, 2018 at 8:00am PDT

A post shared by ivory (@averyarnesen) on Jun 24, 2018 at 9:40am PDT