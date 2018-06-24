It’s been a collaborative summer for Justin Vernon. He’s been working with the National’s twin brothers Bryce and Aaron Dessner on a collectivist music platform called PEOPLE — he has an album in the works with Bryce — and he appeared on Swamp Dogg’s recent song “I’ll Pretend.” Last night, he joined Dead & Company and John Mayer at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, Wisconsin. They performed “Bird Song,” “Friend of the Devil,” and “Black Muddy River.” Vernon recorded a cover of the latter in 2016 for the Red Hot Organization’s charity compilation, Day Of The Dead. He also spearheaded a Grateful Dead jam at the 2016 Eaux Claires Music Festival with Bruce Hornsby, Jenny Lewis, and others. Watch last night’s performance below.
Nbd sitting in with the dead tonight at alpine
— blobtower (@blobtower) June 23, 2018