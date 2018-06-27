Steven A. Clark – “Feel This Way”

Miami’s Steven A. Clark finds a way to make the present sound nostalgic. The R&B romantic’s new track “Feel This Way” captures this nocturnal summer essence with the hook “We’ll never feel this way again.” Produced by Boys Noize and Ape Drums, the song is charged and humid and club-ready, bridging the gap between Terence Trent D’arby and Frank Ocean.

And as long as we’re throwing out reference points: I don’t know if it’s “cool” to compare someone to John Mayer, but ever since his Deadhead stint, he excels at grooving guitar melodies that slide over you. Clark does the same. The beat oscillates, digging firmly into its pop tendencies as his voice buzzes with excitement. “Feel This Way” is not ready to let the sun rise just yet.

“Feel This Way” is off Clark’s upcoming sophomore album Where Neon Goes To Die — produced entirely by Boys Noize, featuring guest spots from Gavin Turek and Denzel Curry, and coming this fall via Secretly Canadian. Hear the song below, where you can also find more details on Where Neon Goes To Die as well as Clark’s fall tour dates with Chromeo.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Maria, Under The Moon”

02 “Feel This Way”

03 “Easy Fall” (Feat. Gavin Turek)

04 “On And On”

05 “Found”

06 “Did I Hurt U” (Feat. Denzel Curry)

07 “Evil Woman”

08 “Days Like This”

09 “War”

10 “What Can I Do”

TOUR DATES:

09/10 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum

09/12 – Cincinnati, OH @ Madison

09/13 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora

09/17 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners

09/18 – Memphis, TN @ New Daisy Theater

09/19 – St. Louis, MO @ Pageant

09/21 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater

09/22 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

09/23 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls

09/25 – Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head

09/27 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

09/28 – Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore

09/29 – Norfolk, VA @ NorVa

10/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ BK Steel

10/04 – Hartford, CT @ College Street Music Hall

10/05 – Syracuse, NY @ SI Hall at the Fairgrounds

10/06 – Portland, ME @ State Theater

Where Neon Goes To Die is out 9/7 via Secretly Canadian. Pre-order or pre-save it here. This is the cover art: