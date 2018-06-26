The bright, canny emo veterans Paramore released their vivid, sparkly new wave album After Laughter last year, and they aren’t done with it yet. Earlier this year, they made a deeply entertaining “Rose-Colored Boy” video, casting Hayley Williams as a disgruntled morning-news anchor. And today, they’ve followed that one up with a new video for the album track “Caught In The Middle” that is, in its own way, just as retro.

The “Caught In The Middle” video, directed by Computer Team, seems like the kind of thing that Steve Jobs might’ve used as a demonstration video, to show off the graphic capabilities of the first-generation Mac. In the clip, the band gets lose in a fantastical dreamworld that seems to be made up entirely of old-time clip art. There’s a recurring bit about a giant orange and the band members’ escapes from it. Check out the video below.

There’s more Paramore news, too. This year, the band announced the first Paramore Art + Friends festival, which is coming to the band’s Nashville hometown in September. Paramore will headline a 9/7 show at Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium, and it’ll also feature fellow Nashville bands Coin, Bully, Canon Blue, Liza Anne, and Nightingale. The band also plans to showcase local visual arts, small businesses, and food and beer. Here’s what Williams says about it in a press release:

Hi, this is Hayley from Paramore. Let me tell you about a thing we’re doing called Art & Friends. We are pretty close to wrapping up our touring cycle for After Laughter and heading home. So we thought, “Instead of a throwing a homecoming party for ourselves, why don’t we throw a party for the whole city?”. We want to celebrate our hometown and the fast growing, wacky and wonderful alternative music and arts community of Nashville. We want to show you what our fine city has to offer, outside of bachelorette parties and karaoke bars. So here’s your official invite to Art & Friends. We (Paramore) are gonna play a big rock gig, along with some of our friends – it’s a solid lineup of all Nashville based artists. Plus, there will be tons of local art to see and experience, local independent business owners showing off their wares, and some local food & bevs. Take it from a group of kids who grew up right here in this city — the new Nashville is definitely alright with us. We’re excited to give everyone a chance to experience Nashville the way we do. P.S. how many times can YOU say Nashville in a DIY press release? Probably not this many.

After Laughter is out now on Fueled By Ramen.