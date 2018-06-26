Mark Kozelek will release a new Sun Kil Moon album in November. It’s called This Is My Dinner and it follows Mark Kozelek, which came out in May. This Is My Dinner was written during Sun Kil Moon’s 2017 European tour. Kozelek recorded it in Copenhagen and it includes his interpretations of AC/DC’s “Rock ‘N’ Roll Singer,” the Partridge Family’s “Come On Get Happy,” and John Connolly’s “Chapter 87 of He.”

The Partridge Family theme “Come On Get Happy” is a jaunty, romantic song about, well, gettin’ happy. Kozelek’s version isn’t available on streaming sites yet, but you can listen to the track in full on Sun Kil Moon’s website. Check out the This Is My Dinner tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “This Is Not Possible”

02 “This Is My Dinner”

03 “Linda Blair”

04 “Copenhagen”

05 “Candles”

06 “David Cassidy”

07 “Come On Get Happy”

08 “Rock ‘N’ Roll Singer”

09 “Soap for Joyful Hands”

10 “Chapter 87 of He”

This Is My Dinner is out 11/1 via Caldo Verde.