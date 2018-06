Seattle band Versing have signed to Sub Pop’s sister label Hardly Art, and to celebrate, they’ve shared a new song called “Silver Dollar.” Pegged somewhere between post-punk, shoegaze, and noise-pop and recorded entirely in one evening, the track tells the story of a hit-and-run car accident inspired by “affluenza” teen Ethan Couch. Listen and watch the VHS-style music video, directed by Efrain, below.