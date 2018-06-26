The Kinks Will Reunite, Says Ray Davies

Ray Davies formed the Kinks with his younger brother Dave in 1964, and the band had a long, tempestuous, and productive run. The Kinks were among the great creative and commercial forces of the British Invasion. They recorded a ridiculous run of classic albums, finding room for irony and literary archness and psychedelic flourishes within their endorphin-rush guitar-pop. And they did this while feuding with one another on and off. The Kinks finally broke up in 1996, making their final appearance at Dave Davies’ 50th birthday party. But now they might be getting back together.

Ray Davies, now 74, tells The Telegraph that he is reuniting the Kinks: “I think it’s kind of an appropriate time to do it.” Ray says that he’s making a new Kinks album with Dave and drummer Mick Avory: “The trouble is, the two remaining members — my brother Dave and Mick — never got along very well. But I’ve made that work in the studio and it’s fired me up to make them play harder, and with fire… I’ve got all these songs that I wrote for the band when we — not broke up — parted company.”

Ray also seems to say that the Kinks might also play some live shows, though a full reunion tour seems less likely: “It won’t be well-organised like the Rolling Stones… But the Kinks will probably be playing the local bar.”

It’s entirely possible that this won’t happen, but it’s a pretty exciting idea regardless.