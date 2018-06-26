Forth Wanderers Cancel Tour

Forth Wanderers have cancelled their upcoming tour dates in support of their self-titled Sub Pop debut album — one of this year’s best albums, and maybe even one for the ages. In a statement posted to the band’s social media accounts, singer Ava Trilling explains that she made the decision not to tour so she can deal with a recently diagnosed mental health condition.

“The decision to cancel these shows has weighed heavily on me, and obviously affects many other people besides myself – including my bandmates and the other artists we were set to play with on this tour,” Trilling writes. “Please know that I do not make these decisions lightly and ultimately need to put my own mental health first at the end of the day.” Read her full statement below.

It is with sadness and regret that I (Ava) have to announce that I will not be able to go ahead with our upcoming U.S. tour due to a recently diagnosed mental health issue. The decision to cancel these shows has weighed heavily on me, and obviously affects many other people besides myself – including my bandmates and the other artists we were set to play with on this tour. Please know that I do not make these decisions lightly and ultimately need to put my own mental health first at the end of the day. My deepest apologies go out to everyone who worked with us to get this tour together, and to all the FW fans for your love and support. Hope to see you soon. <3 Ava

Forth Wanderers had been set to embark several weeks’ worth of shows beginning in Richmond this Wednesday, 7/27 and continuing until 8/18. Illuminati Hotties were scheduled to open some of the dates. It’s unclear whether Forth Wanderers’ appearances at Jack Antonoff’s Shadow Of The City fest in August or Jay-Z’s Made In America fest in September are cancelled as well.