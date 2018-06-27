Roosevelt – “Under The Sun”

German producer Marius Lauber, who records disco-infused, post-chillwave synthpop under the moniker Roosevelt, is coming back in the fall with his sophomore LP Young Romance. Completed in just six months — Lauber locked himself up with a pile of vintage synthesizers in a newly built studio in his Cologne hometown to write the album and then traveled to Los Angeles to record it with producer Chris Coady — Young Romance features a collaboration with one of Roosevelt’s spiritual forebears in Washed Out. And if first single “Under The Sun” is any indication, the record finds Lauber going bigger, brighter, and cleaner with his effervescent pop hooks. Listen below.

Young Romance is out 9/28 on City Slang/Greco Roman. Pre-order it here.