British dance-pop trio Years & Years shot to stardom in 2015 with the success of hit single “King” and their debut full-length Communion, and they’re about to follow it up next week with a new one called Palo Santo, a concept album about a futuristic dystopian scoiety populated by human-hunting androids. And now, following early singles “Sanctify” and “If You’re Over Me,” they’ve shared another new song, “All For You.” Hear it below.

Palo Santo is out 7/6 on Polydor.