Last Friday, Maynard James Keenan — lead singer of Tool, A Perfect Circle, and Puscifer — was anonymously accused of rape. The allegations were made on Twitter by a user that goes by @IWas17HeWas36. The anonymous individual claims that she was 17 and Keenan was 36 at the time of the incident, which she says took place in 2000 during A Perfect Circle’s tour with Nine Inch Nails. The user alleges that Keenan raped her in his tour bus and gave her a sexually transmitted infection.

Today, Keenan denied the allegations in a tweet: “Many thanks to those of you who saw right through this despicable false claim that only does damage to the #metoo movement. And shame on those of you who perpetuate this destructive clickbait. As for my delayed but un-required response, I had my phone off. You should try it.”

The anonymous allegations have gone viral since they were first shared on 6/22. Stereogum reached out to Keenan’s representative who offered no further comment.