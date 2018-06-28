Edward Norton Announces Another Opportunity For You To Meet Radiohead

Edward Norton hosted a contest back in 2016, the winner of which was granted an opportunity to meet Radiohead and attend their concert at Madison Square Garden with him. Norton allowed the lucky winner to bring a guest, and the couple that nabbed the prize were animators for Cartoon Network. They met Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood and gave them some drawings to share with their children.

Today, Norton announced another contest. Like last time, the winner and a friend will attend Radiohead’s upcoming MSG show with Norton and will have the opportunity to meet the band after the show. To qualify, hopefuls must make a donation to the ACLU here. Every $10 donated gives you a chance to win.

Norton shared some words via Twitter about his decision to make this a benefit for the ACLU. Read below.

