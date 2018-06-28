Edward Norton hosted a contest back in 2016, the winner of which was granted an opportunity to meet Radiohead and attend their concert at Madison Square Garden with him. Norton allowed the lucky winner to bring a guest, and the couple that nabbed the prize were animators for Cartoon Network. They met Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood and gave them some drawings to share with their children.

Today, Norton announced another contest. Like last time, the winner and a friend will attend Radiohead’s upcoming MSG show with Norton and will have the opportunity to meet the band after the show. To qualify, hopefuls must make a donation to the ACLU here. Every $10 donated gives you a chance to win.

Norton shared some words via Twitter about his decision to make this a benefit for the ACLU. Read below.

Want to come see Radiohead at the Garden with me & meet the band after the show? I'm bringing one winner & a friend, last time we did this it was a blast: https://t.co/OMEVPRixxs All proceeds will go to support @ACLU critical efforts to fight the grotesque, cruel policy… — Edward Norton (@EdwardNorton) June 27, 2018

of separating migrant parents & children at our borders. Whether viewed from the perspective of due process within the rule of law, the broader values & character of a nation that, from inception, was built by & welcomed immigrants with words enshrined on our Statue of Liberty… — Edward Norton (@EdwardNorton) June 27, 2018

or from Jesus' admonition that 'as you do unto the least among you, you do unto me'…these draconian cruelties do violence to America's values, Christian values, humanitarian values & and erode our claim to being the 'land of the free'. We're the most powerful & richest nation.. — Edward Norton (@EdwardNorton) June 27, 2018

on the planet. The 'risks' associated with immigration of desperate people to our shores are paltry & easily borne. The risks to our national character from rationalizing brutality & racist xenophobia are fundamental. My grandfather served in the Navy in WW2, my father was a… — Edward Norton (@EdwardNorton) June 27, 2018

Marine Captain & Vietnam combat vet, my uncle commanded a Navy submarine & my cousin flew helicopters for the Army for 20 years. Terrible cruelty justified by Trumped up snowflake fears & rank hypocrisy don't reflect the values of the country they served & risked to defend, IMHO — Edward Norton (@EdwardNorton) June 27, 2018