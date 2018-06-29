Last we heard from A$AP Ferg was early this month, when he debuted a new solo track called “Harlem Anthem.” It followed his cover of “Moon River,” which was recorded with Elle Fanning for a Tiffany & Co. ad. “Harlem Anthem” also happens to be written for more commercial purposes. The song is included on the Uncle Drew soundtrack, a new film that stars Tiffany Haddish, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kyrie Irving. It’s in theaters now.

Today, Ferg debuted two brand new songs: “Verified” and “Not The Boy.” Both tracks are short, there’s about a two minute run time on each, and you can listen to them below.