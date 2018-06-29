Hear “London Is Burning” From New Joe Strummer Demos & Rarities Comp

If Joe Strummer had never done anything outside of the Clash, that would’ve been enough. That band, they’re one of the absolute Greats, one of those groups that is so iconic and influential that Strummer’s legend in rock history was easily solidified by that alone. But though his releases were more sporadic after the Clash fell apart, he still recorded a lot of other great music before his untimely death in 2002. It may not be as well-known, it may not contribute to the scope of his legend, but there’s a lot of stuff that is very, very much worth hearing and has gone lesser-noticed in the grand scheme of things.

Perhaps that’s about to change. This fall, there’ll be the first compilation spanning all of Strummer’s non-canonical Clash work and his music outside of the Clash — his early recordings with the 101ers, solo material, loose ends from the Clash’s forgotten mid-’80s period, and his weathered and rich late-career albums with Mescaleros. The collection is going to be available in multiple formats, including a standard double-disc and then a more expanded special edition box set that comes with a couple extra songs and a book.

In any iteration, Joe Strummer 001 is made up of often rare and unreleased material, songs Strummer wrote for soundtracks throughout the years or demos that were uncovered after his death. It serves as an overview of all the corners of his career other than the famous Clash albums, starting with his origins and continuing through to his underrated work with the Mescaleros; there are songs he and Mick Jones collaborated on for the Sid And Nancy soundtrack, the first time they’d partnered since 1982’s Combat Rock, three years beforehand.

Along with the announcement came a preview in the form of “London Is Burning,” an early version of what would become “Burnin’ Streets” on Strummer’s last album, the posthumously released (and very, very good) Streetcore from 2003. The iteration of the song that did eventually come out as “Burnin’ Streets” is a meditative, mid-tempo song with a more atmospheric quality to it. Though not quite as raw and visceral as its similarly-titled 1977 forebear “London’s Burning,” “London Is Burning” is a more rock-oriented initial take than what ended up on Streetcore in the end. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Letsagetabitarockin” – The 101ers (from Elgin Avenue Breakdown, 1975)

02 “Keys To Your Heart” (Version 2) – The 101ers (from Elgin Avenue Breakdown, 1975)

03 “Love Kills” – Joe Strummer (from Sid And Nancy OST, 1986)

04 “Tennesse Rain” – Joe Strummer (from Walker OST, 1987)

05 “Trash City” – Joe Strummer & Latino Rockabilly War (from Permanent Record OST, 1988)

06 “15th Brigade” – Joe Strummer (B-side from Island Hopping, 1989)

07 “Ride Your Donkey” – Joe Strummer (from Earthquake Weather, 1989)

08 “Burning Lights” – (from I Hired A Contract Killer OST, 1990)

09 “Afro-Cuban Be-Bop” – The Astro-Physicians (from I Hired A Contract Killer OST, 1990)

10 “Sand Paper Blues” – Radar (from Sandpaper Blues Exhibition, 1995)

11 “Generations” – Electric Dog House (from Generations 1 (A Punk Look At Human Rights, 1997)

12 “It’s A Rockin’ World” – Joe Strummer (from South Park OST, 1998)

13 “Yalla Yalla” – Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros (from Rock Art & The X-Ray Style, 1999)

14 “X-Ray Style” – Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros (from Rock Art & The X-Ray Style, 1999)

15 “Johnny Appleseed” – Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros (from Global A Go-Go, 2001)

16 “Minstrel Boy” – Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros (from Black Hawk Down OST, 2001)

17 “Redemption Song” – Joe Strummer & Johnny Cash (from Johnny Cash: Unearthed, 2002)

18 “Over The Border” – Joe Strummer with Jimmy Cliff (from Fantastic Plastic People, 2002)

19 “Coma Girl” – Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros (from Streetcore, 2003)

20 “Silver & Gold” – Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros (from Streetcore, 2003)

21 “Letsagetabitarockin” – the 101ers (previously unreleased cassette tape demo, 1975)

22 “Czechoslovak Song/Where Is England” – the Clash (early version of “This Is England,” 1983)

23 “Pouring Rain” – the Clash (previously unreleased demo, 1984)

24 “Blues On The River” – Joe Strummer (previously unreleased, 1984)

25 “Crying on 23rd” – Joe Strummer with the Sooth Sayers (previously unreleased outtake from Sid And Nancy, 1985)

26 “2 Bullets” – Joe Strummer with Pearl Harbour (previously unreleased outtake from Sid And Nancy, 1985)

27 “When Pigs Fly” – Joe Strummer (from When Pigs Fly, 1993)

28 “Pouring Rain” – Joe Strummer (from When Pigs Fly, 1993)

29 “Rose Of Erin” – Joe Strummer (previously unreleased from When Pigs Fly, 1993)

30 “The Cool Impossible” – Joe Strummer (previously unreleased demo, 1993)

31 “London Is Burning” – Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros (previously unreleased early version of Streetcore’s “Burning’ Streets,” 2002)

32 “US North” (12″ single) – Joe Strummer & Mick Jones (previously unreleased outtake from Candy Mountain OST, 1986)

There are also a couple extra songs included in the box set edition of Joe Strummer 001:

33 “This is England” (7″ single) – The Clash (previously unreleased demo version, 1984)

34 “Before We Go Forward” – The Clash (previously unreleased demo, 1984)

35 “U.S. North Basement Demo” – Joe Strummer & Mick Jones (previously unreleased, 1986)

Joe Strummer 001 is out 9/28 via Ignition Records. Pre-order it here.