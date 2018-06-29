In case you were unaware, the men of Blink-182 are extremely important. In 2016, an email exchange between the band’s former guitarist Tom DeLonge and Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman John Podesta regarding extraterrestrial life forms leaked, about a month before Donald Trump was elected. Podesta shares DeLonge’s interest in aliens, which is well-documented and a little whacky. In one of the emails, DeLonge told Podesta that he was in touch with a former military official about the Roswell conspiracy theory that the US government found an alien vessel in 1947, a crash the military insists never happened.

Now, Blink-182’s bassist Mark Hoppus is saying that he advised a Navy admiral on the best way to capture Saddam Hussein. He shared the story via Twitter in response to a user asking: “What is the least plausible story about yourself that’s true?” According to Hoppus, he was on an aircraft carrier in the Persian Gulf (?!?!) and apparently pulled a Navy admiral who was on his way to meet with the Joint Chiefs Of Staff aside to share his clever idea.

“At the time, Hussein was hiding but continued releasing videotaped messages to his followers. My idea was to have trucks with big speakers drive around BLASTING time code just out of the frequency range of the video camera’s microphone. When Saddam released a tape, he would have inadvertently recorded the time code,” Hoppus explains. “Using the time code, you could go back and pinpoint a general radius from where the truck was. With that information, you start the search. Also, knowing the general area of the recording, you can bring in more trucks to canvas there, and if you don’t find him and he released another videotaped message, you can use the multiple trucks’ time codes for triangulation, revealing his exact location.”

Instead, the military went with a little plan called Operation Red Dawn.