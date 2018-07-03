The Chills – “Complex” & “Lord Of All I Survey”

New Zealand guitar-pop greats the Chills came back from a nearly two-decade hiatus with 2015’s Silver Bullets. And in 2016, they followed up their return with a reissue of their 1986 debut compilation Kaleidoscope World. Now, gearing up to release their new album Snow Bound early this fall, it looks like the Chills are back to stay.

Lead singles “Complex” and “Lord Of All I Survey” feel tied to the bittersweet sting of aging. Frontman Martin Phillipps’ lyrics are meditative, rooted in the man he is today. There’s a serious assuredness to lines like “I’m not the man you think I am/ I’m a complex piece of the plan.” Phillipps sees Snow Bound as “hopefully a kind of Carole King Tapestry for aging punks.”

“Complex” remains comforting, jangly, and wide-eyed. Yet the organ seems to slowly ground it back in mortality. And “Lord Of All I Survey” sounds sweeping and triumphant. There’s power in growing up. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Bad Sugar”

02 “Time To Atone”

03 “The Greatest Guide”

04 “Scarred”

05 “Complex”

06 “Deep Belief”

07 “Lord Of All I Survey”

08 “Snow Bound”

09 “Easy Peasy”

10 “In Harmony”

TOUR DATES:

09/14 Hamilton, NZ @ Altitude

09/15 Gisborne, NZ @ The Dome

09/16 Hawke’s Bay, NZ @ Haumoana Hall

09/20 CHCH, NZ @ Blue Smoke

09/21 Dunedin, NZ @ 50 Gorillas

09/22 Wanaka, NZ @ Water Bar

09/27 Wellington, NZ @ San Fran

09/28 New Plymouth, NZ @ Mayfair Theatre

09/29 Palmerston North, NZ @ The Globe

09/30 Paekakariki, NZ @ St Peter’s Hall

10/04 Whangarei, NZ @ Butter Factory

10/05 Leigh, NZ @ Sawmill Cafe

10/06 Auckland, NZ @ Galatos

10/07 Waiheke Island, NZ @ Artworks

Snow Bound is out 9/14 via Fire Records. Pre-order it here.