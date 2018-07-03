Notches – “Telephone Wire” Video

Notches are a New Hampshire-based trio who make infectious and scraggly punk music. They have one album, 2016’s High Speed Crimes, and a handful of EPs to their name so far, and they’re releasing a new full-length, Almost Ruined Everything, next month. Today, they’re sharing a video for new track “Telephone Wire,” which was animated by Vacation’s Evan Wolff.
The song is a jittery burst of energy about a friendship left untended. “You used to be a friend of mine/ Still hear you coming over all the time/ I’m just sick of hearing what you like/ I hope you fly,” goes the high-octane chorus, though there’s no malice there. A refrain of “You can call me anytime” punctuates the end of the track, more frustrated with the lack of communication and reciprocation than anything else.
Check out “Telephone Wire” and the album’s first single, “Perfectly,” below.
TOUR DATES (w/ Me In Capris):
08/10 Rollinsford, NH @ Sue’s
08/11 Buffalo, NY
08/12 Mansfield, OH
08/13 Detroit, MI @ Trublex
08/14 Chicago, IL @ The Burlington
08/15 Miluakee, WI @ Ground Zero
08/16 Appleton, WI @ Rad Pad
08/17 TBA
08/18 Cincinnati, OH @ the Hub OTR
08/19 Richmond, VA @ Bandito’s Burrito Lounge
08/20 Delaware, PA
08/21 Philadelphia, PA @ Lava Space
08/22 New Brunswick, NJ @ In the West
08/23 Brooklyn, NY @ Brookyln Bazaar
08/24 New Haven, CT @ Never Get to Be Cool
08/25 Long Island, NY @ Amityville Music Hall
08/26 Easthampton, MA
08/27 Cambridge, MA @ Charlie’s Kitchen
Almost Ruined Everything is out 8/10 via Salinas Records. Pre-order it here.