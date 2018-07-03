Notches – “Telephone Wire” Video

Notches are a New Hampshire-based trio who make infectious and scraggly punk music. They have one album, 2016’s High Speed Crimes, and a handful of EPs to their name so far, and they’re releasing a new full-length, Almost Ruined Everything, next month. Today, they’re sharing a video for new track “Telephone Wire,” which was animated by Vacation’s Evan Wolff.

The song is a jittery burst of energy about a friendship left untended. “You used to be a friend of mine/ Still hear you coming over all the time/ I’m just sick of hearing what you like/ I hope you fly,” goes the high-octane chorus, though there’s no malice there. A refrain of “You can call me anytime” punctuates the end of the track, more frustrated with the lack of communication and reciprocation than anything else.

Check out “Telephone Wire” and the album’s first single, “Perfectly,” below.

<a href="http://notchesnh.bandcamp.com/album/almost-ruined-everything-2" target="_blank">Almost Ruined Everything by NOTCHES</a>

TOUR DATES (w/ Me In Capris):

08/10 Rollinsford, NH @ Sue’s

08/11 Buffalo, NY

08/12 Mansfield, OH

08/13 Detroit, MI @ Trublex

08/14 Chicago, IL @ The Burlington

08/15 Miluakee, WI @ Ground Zero

08/16 Appleton, WI @ Rad Pad

08/17 TBA

08/18 Cincinnati, OH @ the Hub OTR

08/19 Richmond, VA @ Bandito’s Burrito Lounge

08/20 Delaware, PA

08/21 Philadelphia, PA @ Lava Space

08/22 New Brunswick, NJ @ In the West

08/23 Brooklyn, NY @ Brookyln Bazaar

08/24 New Haven, CT @ Never Get to Be Cool

08/25 Long Island, NY @ Amityville Music Hall

08/26 Easthampton, MA

08/27 Cambridge, MA @ Charlie’s Kitchen

Almost Ruined Everything is out 8/10 via Salinas Records. Pre-order it here.