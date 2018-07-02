Trent Reznor And Atticus Ross Scoring Trey Edward Shults’ New Musical Waves

By 2025, all movies will be soundtracked by Trent Reznor. The Nine Inch Nails frontman and composer Atticus Ross have worked together to score 2010’s The Social Network, 2011’s The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, 2014’s Gone Girl, and 2016’s Before The Flood, among others. The duo won the Academy Award for Best Original Score for The Social Network. Now, they’re set to soundtrack A24’s musical drama Waves, Trey Edward Shults’ follow-up to It Comes At Night. According to Variety, the film starts production in Florida next month. It’s apparently about modern teen love and stars Lucas Hedges and Sterling K. Brown. Maybe we’ll get this NIN ditty.

UPDATE: There has not been an official announcement of the collaboration thus far. Variety redacted any mention of Reznor and Ross in their original article.