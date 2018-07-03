The Anglo-Polish producer felicita has long been a part of the PC Music crew. But rather than playing around with dense, fractured takes on pop music, the way so many of his peers do, felicita tends to keep things noisy and experimental. He’s just announced that he’ll follow up 2016’s A New Family EP with his full length debut album hej!, which he calls “a set of musical paper cuttings; a nu-slavic folk tale; the soundtrack to a lonely dancer’s journey across the Arizona desert.” The album is set to arrive next month.

For first single “marzipan,” felicita teams up with Caroline Polachek, formerly of Chairlift. It’s an ominous, atmospheric track. Polachek sings an old Polish lullaby; felicita says the song has “haunted me since I was a kid.”

The video, from director Matt Copson, tells a surreal, psychedelic story that explicitly recalls the films of Alejandro Jodorowsky. Copson shot the video in the Arizona desert with Felicita and Polachek, and it tells a story that’s hard to piece together, one that ends in a mass grave. Watch the clip and check out the hej! tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “hej!”

02 “coughing up amber”

03 “elena”

04 “soft power I”

05 “soft power II”

06 “shook”

07 “marzipan” (feat. Caroline Polachek)

08 “elena again

09 “night soil (fade out)”

10 “mosaic genetics”

hej! is out 8/3 on PC Music.