Richmond, Virginia’s Sinister Purpose are a grimy punk band named after a Creedence Clearwater Revival song, and that should give you some idea of how this band sounds. Their style is a glorious meeting point, one where raw and ferocious no-fi D-beat hardcore joins forces with wild, beery ’70s party-rock. It’s a whole lot of fucking fun. The band has just followed up last year’s six-song cassette Burn In Hell with another one called Aces Low, and it fucking rips. Listen to it below.

<a href="http://sinisterpurpose.bandcamp.com/album/aces-low" target="_blank">Aces Low by Sinister Purpose</a>

You can name your price to buy Aces Low at Bandcamp.