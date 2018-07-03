Stream Sinister Purpose Aces Low EP

Richmond, Virginia’s Sinister Purpose are a grimy punk band named after a Creedence Clearwater Revival song, and that should give you some idea of how this band sounds. Their style is a glorious meeting point, one where raw and ferocious no-fi D-beat hardcore joins forces with wild, beery ’70s party-rock. It’s a whole lot of fucking fun. The band has just followed up last year’s six-song cassette Burn In Hell with another one called Aces Low, and it fucking rips. Listen to it below.

You can name your price to buy Aces Low at Bandcamp.

Tags: Sinister Purpose