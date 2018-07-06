Last month, the PEOPLE collective launched a new website as a repository for unreleased music from the likes of Justin Vernon, the Dessner brothers, and much more. One of the projects available on the service was Big Red Machine, the collaboration between Vernon and Aaron Dessner. Four new Big Red Machine songs were available through PEOPLE, and now they’ve popped up on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube, as well.

In a recent interview, Vernon and Dessner said that those four songs were part of a full-length album: “We have a 10-song record that we’ll be spraying out throughout the rest of the summer,” Vernon explained. “We just wanted to put something up in the player for now.”

The songs are all good — we named one of them, “Gratitude,” the best song of the week back when it came out initially — and you can check them out if you haven’t already below.

In other woodsy news, here’s some footage of Julien Baker practicing with Aaron and Bryce Dessner for Eaux Claires, which takes place this weekend in Wisconsin.