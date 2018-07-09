Beyoncé & Jay-Z, Eddie Vedder, Ed Sheeran, & More To Play Mandela 100 Celebration

Global Citizen Festival, the annual celebrity-infused anti-poverty benefit concert, is coming to South Africa this year to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Nelson Mandela’s birth. The December event features a typically eye-popping lineup of musicians and will be the culmination of Global Citizen’s yearlong Mandela 100 campaign in partnership with House Of Mandela.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z will co-headline the event, fresh off their collaborative album Everything Is Love and their OTR II Tour. Pharrell Williams and Chris Martin are also doing a collaborative set of some sort, which is intriguing and terrifying in equal measure. Also on tap are Eddie Vedder, Ed Sheeran, Usher, Femi Kuti, Wizkid, Cassper Nyovest, D’banj, Sho Madjozi, and Tiwa Savage. Oprah Winfrey will also be there to deliver a keynote address, and hosts include Naomi Campbell, Sir Bob Geldof, Gayle King, Bonang Matheba, Tyler Perry, and Forest Whitaker.

The Mandela 100 concert is scheduled for 12/2 at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Admission is free — kind of; you can earn tickets by “taking action to alleviate extreme poverty,” as Chris Martin explains in a trailer for the event. Sign up here for early access to tickets, and check out that trailer with Martin and Sho Madjozi below.