Katie Ellen – “Lighthouse”

Right around this time last year, Katie Ellen — the post-Chumped project featuring that band’s Anika Pyle and Dan Frelly — released their debut album, Cowgirl Blues, filled with impassioned songs about the transition from young adulthood to full adulthood. They’re following it up with a new EP, Still Life, next week, featuring five songs about trying to find stability.

Its lead single, “Lighthouse,” is chiming and confident, a heart-ripper about waiting and steadfast devotion and wanting someone to be there through the darkest of dreams. “Patient one, I always leave the light on/ Can’t get nowhere when the going’s all gone,” Pyle sings in the chorus. Listen to it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Lighthouse”

02 “City/Country”

03 “Still Life”

04 “Adaptation Of Para Todos”

05 “Lighthouse (Reprise)

TOUR DATES:

07/25 Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar

07/26 St Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room

07/27 Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

07/29 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

07/30 Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium

07/31 Billings, MT @ Pub Station

08/02 Spokane, WA @ The Bartlett

08/03 Seattle, WA @ Vera Project

08/04 Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore

08/05 Portland, OR @ Holocene

08/07 Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver

08/08 San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

08/09 Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s

08/10 Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater

08/11 San Diego, CA @ Casbah

08/12 Las Vegas, NV @ Beauty Bar

The Still Life EP is out 7/20 via Lauren Records. Pre-order it here.