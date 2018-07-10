Katie Ellen – “Lighthouse”

Right around this time last year, Katie Ellen — the post-Chumped project featuring that band’s Anika Pyle and Dan Frelly — released their debut album, Cowgirl Blues, filled with impassioned songs about the transition from young adulthood to full adulthood. They’re following it up with a new EP, Still Life, next week, featuring five songs about trying to find stability.
Its lead single, “Lighthouse,” is chiming and confident, a heart-ripper about waiting and steadfast devotion and wanting someone to be there through the darkest of dreams. “Patient one, I always leave the light on/ Can’t get nowhere when the going’s all gone,” Pyle sings in the chorus. Listen to it below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Lighthouse”
02 “City/Country”
03 “Still Life”
04 “Adaptation Of Para Todos”
05 “Lighthouse (Reprise)
TOUR DATES:
07/25 Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar
07/26 St Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room
07/27 Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen
07/29 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
07/30 Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium
07/31 Billings, MT @ Pub Station
08/02 Spokane, WA @ The Bartlett
08/03 Seattle, WA @ Vera Project
08/04 Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore
08/05 Portland, OR @ Holocene
08/07 Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver
08/08 San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
08/09 Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s
08/10 Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater
08/11 San Diego, CA @ Casbah
08/12 Las Vegas, NV @ Beauty Bar
The Still Life EP is out 7/20 via Lauren Records. Pre-order it here.