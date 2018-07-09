Soccer Mommy – “Scorpio Rising” Video

“Scorpio Rising” is the high water mark on Soccer Mommy’s debut album, Clean — which we named one of the best albums of 2018 so far — and today the song has gotten a music video to go along with it.

It’s a meditative slow burn that suggests some alien interference. Allison appears like a hologram from outer space, smeary and washed out. She walks around an empty community hall and through a field like she’s not even totally there, holding a microphone and doing karaoke to her own song. There’s an idling car straight from the lyrics — “Kissed you in the park/ We’ll meet up after dark/ In your car with the backseat, southern summer” — and it ends with Allison being blinded by the totality of the moon.

Right now, the music video is an Apple Music exclusive, so if you have that you can watch the full thing here. Otherwise, you can check out a preview of it below:

Hey y’all we made a video for Scorpio rising 😛😛😛 u can go watch it now over at @AppleMusic: https://t.co/MKRLL8R9AA pic.twitter.com/OuJKcGNzc2 — soccer mommy (@sopharela) July 9, 2018

Clean is out now via Fat Possum. Read our recent conversation between Soccer Mommy and Paramore’s Hayley Williams.