Molly Nilsson – “Serious Flowers” Video

Sweden’s Molly Nilsson is really good at crafting commanding synth-pop that simultaneously feels intimate and rooted in off-kilter DIY. Her new single “Serious Flowers,” from her upcoming album 2020, is another one of these off-the-grid treasures. The first new music we’ve heard from her since 2017’s Imaginations, “Serious Flowers” is also a gorgeous and glistening preview of her latest work.

“Serious Flowers” moves slowly, punctuated by sparse drums, sizzling and unexpected. There’s a poetic and withering melancholy to her voice but the music feels quietly anthemic, soaring towards something higher. Maybe that’s what happens when you put fireworks in a video so soon after the 4th of July.

Nilsson directed the accompanying video herself. It features the stark imagery of her singing against a black backdrop, her head altered to a depict a sky full of fireworks, which move in reverse and fall back into themselves. It’s hard to look at her face and not feel some deeper emotion. Watch and listen below.

2020 is out 10/21 via Night School Records.