David Bazan – “Thread” (Now, Now Cover)

The latest entry in Kevin Devine’s Devinyl Splits series is with David Bazan, the grizzled songwriter who is in the midst of resurrecting his Pedro The Lion moniker. For Devinyl Splits No. 8, both Devine and Bazan opted to cover tracks from Now, Now’s Threads, the Minneapolis duo’s 2012 sophomore album that preceded this year’s excellent pop pivot Saved.

Bazan takes on the quasi-title track “Thread,” sanding down the original’s jumpiness into something scratchier and a little more well-worn. But the lyrics, with its cyclical pattern of destruction, sound just as weathered coming out of Bazan’s mouth as they did out of KC Dalager’s: “Find a thread to pull/ And we can watch it unravel/ But this is just the start/ We’ll find out who we are.”

Listen to it below.

Devinyl Splits No. 8 is out 7/27 via Bad Timing Records. Pre-order it physically or digitally.