Fresh off the release of his latest album, Age Of, Daniel Lopatin will release a new Oneohtrix Point Never EP at the end of the month featuring three new songs. Digitally, those songs will be attached to the album’s next proper single, “The Station” — Lopatin shared its rejected Usher demo version yesterday — while physically it’ll be available on a 12″ with another Age Of song, “We’ll Take It.”

He’s sharing one of those fresh tracks today, “Trance 1,” which originally appeared as part of the soundtrack for an online exhibition that was inspired by the Voyager’s Golden Record. It also appeared as the bonus track on Age Of’s Japanese edition. Listen to it below.

TRACKLISTS:

The Station EP:

01 “The Station”

02 “Monody”

03 “Blow By Blow”

04 “Trance 1″

We’ll Take It EP:

01 “We’ll Take It”

02 “Monody”

03 “Blow By Blow”

04 “Trance 1″

The Station digital EP and the We’ll Take It 12″ will be out on 7/27.