Roy Montgomery – “Landfall” (Feat. Grouper’s Liz Harris)

New Zealand guitarist Roy Montgomery is releasing a new album next month, Suffuse. It was inspired after listening back to the vocals portion of his largely instrumental 2016 four-album suite RMHQ and coming to terms with his deep-seated dislike of his own voice. That led him to ask a number of different vocalists to collaborate with him on his next work.

Grouper’s Liz Harris, Julianna Barwick, She Keeps Bees’ Jessica Larrabee, Circuit Des Yeux’s Haley Fohr, Katie Von Sleicher, and Purple Pilgrims’ Clementine and Valentine Nixon all agreed to work with him for Suffuse. “I continue to find it humbling listening back to the tracks, both for the beauty and intensity of the voices, and for the sheer professionalism,” Montgomery said in a statement. “They actually sound like real songs.”

The first song that Montgomery is sharing from the collection is his collaboration with Liz Harris. The two of them worked together once before, on a 2010 split, and they pick up right where they left off, for a swirling and epic-sounding track called “Landfall.” Listen to it via NPR below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Apparition” (Feat. Haley Fohr)

02 “Rainbird” (Feat. She Keeps Bees)

03 “Outsider Love Ballad No 1″ (Feat. Katie Von Schleicher)

04 “Mirage” (Feat. Purple Pilgrims)

05 “Sigma Octantis” (Feat. Julianna Barwick)

06 “Landfall” (Feat. Liz Harris)

Suffuse is out 8/17 via Grapefruit Records. Pre-order it here.