Jonny Greenwood Releases New (Sheet) Music

In addition to his status as Radiohead’s lead guitarist and keyboardist, Jonny Greenwood has carved out a whole side career for himself as an acclaimed composer. In that world, he’s mostly known for his film score work for directors like Paul Thomas Anderson — most recently, he did the score for Lynne Ramsay’s You Were Never Really Here — but he also composes contemporary classical pieces to be performed live by orchestra and piano. And today, he’s released the sheet music for one of his compositions, “88 (No.1).”

“88 (No.1)” is a work for solo piano that, prior to its release to the public, has only been performed by a handful of selected pianists. According to Greenwood, it was inspired by famed pianist Glenn Gould “and by the glorious mechanics of the thing.” The piece consists of two movements, slow and fast, and is “suitable for advanced-level players.” Check it out here.