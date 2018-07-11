Madeline Kenney – “Cut Me Off” (Prod. Jenn Wasner) Video

Madeline Kenney made our Best New Bands list last year after releasing her impressive Toro Y Moi-produced debut Night Night At The First Landing. Today, she announces her sophomore album Perfect Shapes and shares its first single and music video.

The new album was produced by Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner — you can hear her in the disjointed melody of “Cut Me Off,” following the heavier tone of Kenney’s first LP with a carefree bounce. “I wanna get up, walk inside / Fill up my cup and drink it dry / So don’t cut me off,” she sings. “You’re still on my mind / I got a good thing going now.” A mournful longing creeps into her psyche and she’s trying to reclaim her spirit.

Kenney’s House Of Nod-directed video boasts a similar vibe. She plays a businesswoman who spices up a bad day in her corporate office — tap dancing on tables in the break room, playing guitar in the elevator, and grooving around the hallway. Watch and listen below.

Perfect Shapes is out 10/5 via Carpark Records. Pre-order it here.