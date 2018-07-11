Logic Just Got Mac DeMarco & Toro Y Moi Tattoos, Tame Impala Next

Logic, the woke and nerdy Maryland rapper who claims one of the most fervently devoted audiences in hip-hop and the clout to get Adult Swim icons Rick & Morty on his album, is apparently a big fan of druggy, chilled-out indie-rock festival staples. He’s such a big fan, in fact, that he’s covering his body in tribute tattoos.

On Instagram last night, Logic shared photos of his two latest tats: one reading Salad Days in reference to the 2014 Mac DeMarco album and one reading What For? in reference to the Toro Y Moi LP from the following year. He also indicated Tame Impala ink is on the way:

Salad Days by @macdemarco and What For by @toroymoi

Two of the most influential albums to me. Tame is next…

What’s more, Logic apparently texted DeMarco an image of the Salad Days tattoo in progress, to which DeMarco responded, “Shut the front door,” “That’s wassup,” and “Hahahaha holy shit.” When Logic thanked him for the tunes, DeMarco replied, “Hahaha my pleasure b.” Check out a screenshot of the text here and photos of Logic’s tattoos below.

So, judging by the timeframe of the albums from Logic’s other tattoos, he has to be getting Currents ink, right? Or is he more of a Lonerism guy?